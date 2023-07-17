CIBC Raises Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$2.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.46.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

CJR.B stock opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$315.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

