Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.37.

Baytex Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

TSE:BTE opened at C$4.55 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$8.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of C$555.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.8207024 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,274.00. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

