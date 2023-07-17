Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a growth of 182.7% from the June 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 701.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Evonik Industries Trading Down 3.5 %

Evonik Industries stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

