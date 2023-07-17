boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHOOY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.58) to GBX 37 ($0.48) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.58) to GBX 43 ($0.55) in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.84) to GBX 55 ($0.71) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of BHOOY opened at $9.55 on Monday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.