Short Interest in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Expands By 156.8%

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 721,200 shares, an increase of 156.8% from the June 15th total of 280,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Rockwell Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.33%. The company had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

