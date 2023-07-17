Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Expands By 168.8%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the June 15th total of 833,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $985.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

