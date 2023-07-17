Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 238.0% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:IPXHY opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Inpex has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 20.56%.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

