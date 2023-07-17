Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Expands By 173.4%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 173.4% from the June 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GUKYF opened at $1.55 on Monday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

