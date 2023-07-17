Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 169.7% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Alvopetro Energy Price Performance
ALVOF stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $274.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.
Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 48.48% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
