Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 169.7% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ALVOF stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $274.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 48.48% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.92%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

