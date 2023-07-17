Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, an increase of 174.0% from the June 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 575 ($7.40) to GBX 560 ($7.20) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.98) to GBX 610 ($7.85) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Glencore from GBX 600 ($7.72) to GBX 590 ($7.59) in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $12.15 on Monday. Glencore has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

Glencore Increases Dividend

Glencore Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 6.93%.

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.