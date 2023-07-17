Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Increases By 240.7%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 240.7% from the June 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

EWJV opened at $27.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

