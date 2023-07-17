Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Grows By 177.6%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 177.6% from the June 15th total of 421,500 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after buying an additional 410,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $2,736,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 711.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 174,608 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 165,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $355.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.95. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

