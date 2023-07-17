iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, a growth of 177.3% from the June 15th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $40.45 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,539.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

