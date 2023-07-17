Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 155.2% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shiseido Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $45.58 on Monday. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

