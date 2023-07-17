Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Grows By 170.4%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 952,800 shares, a growth of 170.4% from the June 15th total of 352,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,974,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ameriwest Lithium Price Performance

Ameriwest Lithium stock opened at 0.16 on Monday. Ameriwest Lithium has a fifty-two week low of 0.12 and a fifty-two week high of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.19.

About Ameriwest Lithium

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 462 claims covering an area of approximately 9,097 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 1,243 contiguous claims covering an area of 22,200 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

