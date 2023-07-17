Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) versus Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Head-To-Head Survey

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) and Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Eurocash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A Eurocash N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Eurocash, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 2 2 0 2.50 Eurocash 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus price target of C$31.10, suggesting a potential downside of 8.19%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is more favorable than Eurocash.

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Eurocash’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A C$0.66 51.00 Eurocash N/A N/A N/A $1.32 3.07

Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Eurocash shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of C$0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eurocash pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eurocash pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eurocash is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats Eurocash on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products. It operates its supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores under the Food Lion, Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Giant Food, FreshDirect, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos, Gall & Gall, Delhaize, Albert, Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, and Delhaize Serbia brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Eurocash

Eurocash S.A. engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores, restaurants, gas stations, hotel and café chains, and catering outlets. It operates a network of Cash & Carry warehouses; Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; Inmedio; and franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Komorniki, Poland.

