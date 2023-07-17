T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) vs. Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Critical Review

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) and Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of T Stamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Skillsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of T Stamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Skillsoft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get T Stamp alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares T Stamp and Skillsoft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T Stamp $5.39 million 1.21 -$12.09 million N/A N/A Skillsoft $555.12 million 0.39 -$724.96 million ($4.55) -0.30

Profitability

T Stamp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillsoft.

This table compares T Stamp and Skillsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T Stamp -428.17% -702.40% -189.89% Skillsoft -134.49% -11.77% -4.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for T Stamp and Skillsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T Stamp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skillsoft 0 1 2 0 2.67

T Stamp presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 414.62%. Skillsoft has a consensus price target of $3.78, indicating a potential upside of 177.94%. Given T Stamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe T Stamp is more favorable than Skillsoft.

Risk & Volatility

T Stamp has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillsoft has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skillsoft beats T Stamp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T Stamp

(Get Free Report)

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility. Its solution converts biometric and other identifying data into an Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token that serves as a secure tokenized identity. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, document validation, identity verification, geolocation, duplicate detection, and biometric capture. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; biometrically secured email; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. T Stamp Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Skillsoft

(Get Free Report)

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their people. Skillsoft Corp. is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.