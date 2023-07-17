BILL (NYSE:BILL) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Head to Head Review

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BILL and Magic Software Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BILL $641.96 million 20.72 -$326.36 million ($2.78) -44.98 Magic Software Enterprises $566.79 million 1.11 $40.47 million $0.79 16.15

Magic Software Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BILL. BILL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magic Software Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BILL -30.41% -4.84% -2.09% Magic Software Enterprises 7.21% 19.31% 10.30%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares BILL and Magic Software Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BILL has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BILL and Magic Software Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BILL 1 7 14 0 2.59 Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

BILL presently has a consensus target price of $127.88, suggesting a potential upside of 2.26%. Magic Software Enterprises has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.25%. Given Magic Software Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magic Software Enterprises is more favorable than BILL.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of BILL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BILL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats BILL on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. The company serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. The company was formerly known as Bill.com Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BILL Holdings, Inc. in February 2023. BILL Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. It also offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpi cloud native; FactoryEye for virtualization of production data; Magic Data Management and Analytics Platform for data management; and Magic SmartUX for cross-platform mobile business applications. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Cargo, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a single-tenant software as a service tool; MBS Solution, a system for managing TV broadcast management; Nativ, a system for management of rehabilitation centers; and Mobisale, a system for sales and distribution field activities for consumer goods manufacturers and wholesalers. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

