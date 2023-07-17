United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) versus Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Head to Head Survey

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Maritime and Norwegian Cruise Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million 1.05 $37.49 million N/A N/A Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion 1.79 -$2.27 billion ($3.44) -5.94

United Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.0% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United Maritime and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Norwegian Cruise Line -23.54% -448.59% -7.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Maritime and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Norwegian Cruise Line 2 5 4 1 2.33

Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus target price of $16.96, indicating a potential downside of 16.92%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than United Maritime.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats United Maritime on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Miami, Florida.

