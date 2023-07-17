Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) & XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Head to Head Analysis

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Free Report) and XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Humanigen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of XBiotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Humanigen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of XBiotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Humanigen and XBiotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humanigen -3,156.80% N/A -233.88% XBiotech -820.45% -12.81% -12.46%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Humanigen has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBiotech has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Humanigen and XBiotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humanigen $2.51 million 8.39 -$70.73 million ($1.51) -0.12 XBiotech $4.01 million 39.47 -$32.90 million ($1.19) -4.37

XBiotech has higher revenue and earnings than Humanigen. XBiotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Humanigen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Humanigen and XBiotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humanigen 1 1 0 0 1.50 XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Humanigen currently has a consensus price target of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 182.81%. Given Humanigen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Humanigen is more favorable than XBiotech.

Summary

XBiotech beats Humanigen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humanigen



Humanigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response. The company is developing lenzilumab, an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), to treat cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH. It is also developing lenzilumab, which is associated with CD19-targeted CAR-T cell therapies, as well as exploring the effectiveness of lenzilumab in other inflammatory conditions, such as acute Graft versus Host Disease in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and in eosinophilic asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, the company focuses on studying lenzilumab for patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia exhibiting RAS pathway mutations. Its pipeline also includes two other Humaneered monoclonal antibodies, ifabotuzumab, which binds to EphA3, and HGEN005, which targets EMR1, as well as treats a range of eosinophilic diseases, including eosinophilic leukemia as an optimized naked antibody and as the backbone for a novel CAR-T construct. Humanigen, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

About XBiotech



XBiotech Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

