Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) & Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) Critical Contrast

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) and Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Surrozen has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ablynx has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and Ablynx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -54.93% -46.83% Ablynx N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen $12.50 million 1.78 -$36.00 million ($1.29) -0.57 Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million N/A N/A

This table compares Surrozen and Ablynx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Surrozen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ablynx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Surrozen and Ablynx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 2 1 0 0 1.33 Ablynx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Surrozen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ablynx beats Surrozen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043, a hepatocyte-specific R-spondin mimetic bispecific fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of severe liver diseases, including alcoholic hepatitis and asialoglycoprotein receptor 1; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe inflammatory bowel disease, Frizzled, and LRP receptors. The company also develops SZN-413, a Fzd4 targeted bi-specific antibody, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of retinal vascular associated diseases. Surrozen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to research, develop, and commercialize Fzd4 bi-specific antibodies. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Ablynx

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

