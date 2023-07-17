Brokerages Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target at $15.00

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

HCAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 49,050 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $711,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,277 shares of company stock valued at $61,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 818,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after buying an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,439,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 587,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 452,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,204,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 294,419 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCAT opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $692.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.26. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $73.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

