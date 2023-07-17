Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

APDN opened at $1.33 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

