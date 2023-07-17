Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $54.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($5.07) EPS.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $941.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.56.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($2.04). The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $26,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,871,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,043 shares of company stock valued at $982,008 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

