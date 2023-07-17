Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARCT. TheStreet upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 15.0 %

Shares of ARCT opened at $35.44 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $941.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.56.

Insider Activity

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $26,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 544,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,043 shares of company stock worth $982,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

