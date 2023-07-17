Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Raised to $12.00 at Bank of America

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARHS. TheStreet cut Arhaus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Stock Performance

ARHS opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.35 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 86.28% and a net margin of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.