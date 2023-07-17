Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Raised to $20.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.30.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $242.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 236.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Bumble by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.