Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

BDTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of BDTX opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ali Behbahani acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,448,757 shares in the company, valued at $22,243,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 1,740,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117,839 shares in the company, valued at $39,076,936.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Behbahani acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,448,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,243,785. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,740,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,600. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

