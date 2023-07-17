Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

