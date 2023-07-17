ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

CHX opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.57. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $487,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,786 shares in the company, valued at $16,210,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ChampionX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ChampionX by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 104,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

