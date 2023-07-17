Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Securities lowered Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.94.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $57.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.21. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

