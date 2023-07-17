Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATZ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut shares of Aritzia from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.13.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$26.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.70. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$24.50 and a 12 month high of C$55.56.

About Aritzia

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$637.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 30.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.4561037 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

