Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
ATZ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut shares of Aritzia from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.13.
Aritzia Stock Performance
Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$26.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.70. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$24.50 and a 12 month high of C$55.56.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
