Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Target Price at $47.09

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Down 5.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $279,520,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $39.17 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

