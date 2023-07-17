Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Target Price at $47.09

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.09.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil
In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.
Murphy Oil Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $39.17 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.
Murphy Oil Company Profile
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
