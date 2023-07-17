TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $18.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The business’s revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 116,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.