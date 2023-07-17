Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of FSI stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $72,336.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,416,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,526 shares of company stock worth $152,500 over the last 90 days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile



Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Further Reading

