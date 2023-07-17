StockNews.com Upgrades Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) to Sell

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SAGet Free Report) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SA stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.76 and a beta of 0.86. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SAGet Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 82,660.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,885,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,311,000 after acquiring an additional 213,652 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,713,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 38,122 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 229,902 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 513.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 743,881 shares in the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold, Inc engages in the business of acquisition and exploration of gold properties. Its projects include Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell, Courageous Lake, 3 Aces, Iskut, Snowstorm, and Non-Core Assets properties. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

