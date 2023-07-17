StockNews.com Upgrades Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) to Sell

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Seabridge Gold Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of SA stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.76 and a beta of 0.86. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
About Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold, Inc engages in the business of acquisition and exploration of gold properties. Its projects include Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell, Courageous Lake, 3 Aces, Iskut, Snowstorm, and Non-Core Assets properties. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
