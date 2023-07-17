Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Howard Willome John bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.66 per share, with a total value of $197,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 520.5% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 401,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,336,000 after acquiring an additional 101,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

