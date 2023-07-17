Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
Shares of ZVO opened at $0.09 on Friday. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.