StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $363.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

