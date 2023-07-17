Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

