Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:LOV opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641,194.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.12. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spark Networks ( NYSE:LOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 223.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 728,500 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 254,861 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 30,446 shares during the period.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

