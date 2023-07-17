American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AEL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 61,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.