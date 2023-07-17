StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance
NYSE BRG opened at $26.60 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $27.48.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
