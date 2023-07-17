StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Price Performance

NYSE:ATTO opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.52. Atento has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $9.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

