Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CL King raised their target price on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Materion stock opened at $120.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.10. Materion has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. Materion’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Materion by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Materion by 50.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Materion by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

