StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 3.3 %

AIRI stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

