Charles Schwab (SCHW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Charles Schwab to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.4 %

SCHW opened at $58.52 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

