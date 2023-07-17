Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 18th. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 4.5 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $68,940,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $32,430,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $24,419,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.