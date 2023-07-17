Analysts Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Target Price at $161.55

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RGA stock opened at $140.31 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $113.06 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.