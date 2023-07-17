Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $54.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,800,000 after purchasing an additional 362,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,587,000 after purchasing an additional 707,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,277,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,468,000 after purchasing an additional 120,649 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

